“This is what we’ve created sis” - Angela Lee dedicates emotional FightStory event to late sister Victoria

ONE Championship’s reigning atomweight MMA queen, Angela Lee, shared a heartfelt message after dedicating a FightStory event to her late sister, Victoria Lee.

After the tragic passing of the 18-year-old MMA prodigy Anglea Lee established FightStory, a non-profit mental health organization that strives to inspire, heal, and unite the world through the stories, struggles, and triumphs of fighters from all walks of life.

Recently, FightStory sponsored the O’ahu Out of the Darkness Walk to show support for those who lost a loved one to suicide.

Following the event, Angela Lee took to Instagram, sharing an image from the event and dedicating the emotional event to her little sister.

"There are days when living seems harder than it should,” Angela Lee wrote. “When it's hard to see the good in what has happened. And on those days I tell myself that nothing lasts forever. That pain will come and go, but I'll be standing.

“Don't let the darkness take you. Cast you down and break you. You're stronger than you think you are. You are strong enough to live this life. Just take it one day at a time. This is @fightstoryofficial 🤍. This is what we've created sis 🤍. Thank you, to everyone who has been supporting us 🫂. Alone I can only get so far but together, we can change the world 🌍”

Angela Lee has not appeared inside the Circle since September 2022, but ‘Unstoppable’ is expected to appear at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium to address her future as a mixed martial artist.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.