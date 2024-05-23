"This is weird and childish" - Fans call out Ryan Garcia for posting allegedly fake Logan Paul DMs 

Ryan Garcia has become perhaps the most talked about and documented boxer today - but not for the right reasons, it seems. In a recent tweet posted by the 25-year-old, we saw what looked like a direct message from his former friend and associate, WWE superstar and social media giant Logan Paul. Needless to say, the words don't paint Paul in a good light.

According to the tweet, Paul messaged Garcia these words, saying:

"You're a b****h! I'm going to take everything from you. Including the food out of your kids mouth."

While fans weren't buying it, a particular X user, rapper Ozzy O, directly replied to Garcia's post and said:

"Lmfao cmon Ryan, this is weird and childish. You know damn well Logan wouldn't say this over text"

Ozzy O's response to Ryan Garcia's tweet. [Image credit: Ryan Garcia's Twitter page]

Logan Paul sues Ryan Garcia for defamation, amongst a myriad of complaints

The screencap may be a response to Logan Paul's recent lawsuit against Ryan Garcia over some defamatory words the American boxer said about him and his hydration drink brand, PRIME. The exact complaints include defamation, violation of the Lanham Act, trade libel, unfair competition, and unjust enrichment.

Here's a copy of the lawsuit filed in the US district court for the Northern District of Texas:

Part of the document said:

"[Ryan] Garcia has a history of stirring up controversy to promote his fights and personal brand, including attacking other high profile individuals and brands. Although Garcia at one time was on good terms with PRIME, as Prime grew he decided to embark on a campaign of spreading lies about Prime, its hydration drink and one of Prime's owners, Logan Paul."

Garcia and Paul have been on good terms for years, with the boxer and social media star frequently interacting in the latter's podcast, IMPAULSIVE podcast. The lawsuit may have come as a response to Garcia's negative comments about PRIME hydration drink and its company's co-owner, Paul.

This is a developing story and we'll keep our eyes peeled for updates.