WWE star Logan Paul responds to major allegations

Current WWE United States Champion Logan Paul recently responded to major allegations that were floating around on the internet about PRIME by Dr. Daniel Pompa.

PRIME has become one of the most talked-about sports energy drinks amongst the current generation, as Logan Paul and KSI's collaborative creation became the official sports drink of the UFC, and PRIME's logo has been featured in the middle of the ring for every premium live event since WrestleMania XL.

Recently, a video went viral by Dr. Daniel Pompa on Instagram. In the video, the doctor claims the drink has three times the level of Forever Chemicals, aka PFAS, which he claims makes it unsafe for teenage kids, who have been the target audience for the drink.

Logan Paul uploaded a video on Instagram to address the allegations made by Dr. Daniel Pompa. The United States champion revealed that his team sent a cease-and-desist to Pompa for making such claims. He also stated that PRIME is considering suing the chiropractor for spreading misinformation and damaging the brand.

Logan Paul has been dealing with accusations against PRIME for a while. However, concrete proof has not appeared against the sports drink, and Paul has shut down alleged claims on different occasions.

Logan Paul received a title shot at WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024

Last year, Logan Paul won his first championship in the WWE when he captured the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio in Saudi Arabia. However, the star is rarely seen with the title on Friday Night SmackDown.

After a successful defense against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania in Philadelphia, The Maverick had his eyes set on the Undisputed WWE Championship on the blue brand.

Logan Paul challenged Cody Rhodes for the title at WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024 in a Champion vs. Champion match. However, The Maverick backed out and made sure that he received a shot without putting his title on the line.

Eventually, Cody Rhodes complied and gave him the title shot. It will be interesting to see if The Maverick can leave the event as a double champion in the company.

