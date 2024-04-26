"This woman is dangerous" - Fans pumped up, expect Natalia Diachkova to bring the fight to Smilla Sundell

Hardcore Muay Thai fans are pumped for the return of Russian powerhouse Natalia 'The Lynx' Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22.

The surging star is expected to bring the heat against long-reigning ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on May 3, after imposing her will against her last four opponents in ONE Championship.

The fans, therefore, anticipate Diachkova to show absolutely no mercy against the teenage star after looking at a recent compilation of her rise from contender to challenger on Instagram this week.

One fan aptly commented:

"The sheer ferocity of those punches...this woman is DANGEROUS!"

Fan reaction #1

Check out more reactions from Natalia Diachkova's reel below:

Fan reactions #2

Smilla Sundell comments on testing Natalia Diachkova's stamina for five title rounds instead of one

Natalia Diachkova might be a terrifying finisher, but can she keep up with Smilla Sundell's aggressive pace for five rounds?

The Swedish superstar has built a solid reputation for being one of the most conditioned female strikers on the roster. She's physically prepared to push the pace for 15 whole minutes while maintaining that power behind her punches.

She's done it multiple times against the best in the world, including an equally dangerous power striker in ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, whose strength is comparable to Diachkova's explosive fighting style.

As Sundell observes, this matchup could turn out very differently for Diachkova if it goes past the first round.

She told ONE Championship this week,

"I watched all her Friday Fights. Very quick finishes in most of them, so it's very hard to say how it will be if it goes longer than one round. But yeah, she's strong and has good boxing."