"This woman is perfection" - Cherneka Johnson 's tricep flex pose has Elle Brooke and fans lost for words

Cherneka Johnson has set the internet on fire with her latest social media post. The former IBF women's super bantamweight champion recently took to Instagram to post a picture of herself flexing her triceps and showing off her incredible post-fight camp form.

Soon after 'Sugar Neekz' posted the picture showing off the muscle definition in her arms, many flocked to her comments section to praise her fitness levels.

Popular OnlyFans star-turned-boxer Elle Brooke couldn't help but express her amazement and wrote:

"Jeeeeeez."

Another fan praised Cherneka Johnson and wrote:

"This woman is perfection."

One user claimed:

"Looking forward to the next war!! Warrior!"

Another user wrote:

"Stunning, beautiful woman. Can't believe you're a superstar fighter."

The 28-year-old New Zealand native is among the most well-known female boxers in the world today and has won three major boxing titles over the course of her career. While she was born in New Zealand, 'Sugar Neekz' represents Australia in international competitions.

After winning the vacant IBF female super bantamweight title against Melissa Esquivel via majority decision in April 2022, Cherneka Johnson defended the championship once before losing it to Ellie Scotney in June 2023.

Cherneka Johnson discusses OnlyFans partnership; announces collaboration with Elle Brooke

Combat sports athletes have been flocking to the popular subscription-based content-sharing platform OnlyFans over the past few years.

Despite the stigma attached to joining an adult content platform, many fighters have found OnlyFans to be an excellent source of income to support themselves when they're not competing. Numerous fighters have previously testified that the additional income also helps them focus on their fighting careers instead of working multiple jobs.

While female fighters are undoubtedly more popular, many high-profile male fighters like Charles Oliveira, Paulo Costa, and Darren Till have also joined the controversial platform.

In an interview with Boxing Social, Cherneka Johnson explained why she chose to join the platform despite the risk of intense public scrutiny. She said:

"To do this partnership with Only*ans is going to make life a whole lot easier, just with traveling, not working. Before all of this, I sort of lived week-to-week just to pursue my career in boxing. It's time to get ahead in the sport."

Watch the full video below:

Cherneka Johnson also previously announced a unique collaboration with Elle Brooke for OnlyFans. Taking to Twitter, Johnson posted an announcement video and wrote:

"I am so excited to announce I am partnering with @OnlyFans. Collaboration with @ellebrookeuk incoming very soon."