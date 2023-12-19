“This was his worst performance” - Chael Sonnen issues surprising take on Paddy Pimblett’s dominant UFC 296 win over Tony Ferguson

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on Paddy Pimblett's dominant win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 and issued a surprising take on his performance.

The former UFC middleweight title challenger uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he shared his thoughts on 'The Baddy' and what he took away from his win over 'El Cucuy'. Sonnen was surprisingly critical as he mentioned that he believes it was the worst performance of Pimblett's UFC career.

Sonnen said:

"This was his [Paddy Pimblett's] worst performance and he won all three rounds against a former champion. This was Paddy's worst performance and it was a comeback fight. He's been removed from the ring for 13 months...And the only thing that you could say is that he got fatigued in the third round, but he pushed through it anyway." [0:58 - 1:20]

It's important to note that Paddy Pimblett last competed at UFC 282 last December, where he sustained an injury during his controversial unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon. It will be interesting to see whether 'The Baddy' will respond to Chael Sonnen's assessment of his performance as he remained unbeaten since joining the UFC.

Check out the full video:

Chael Sonnen doesn't know what's next for Colby Covington

Chael Sonnen weighed in on the UFC 296 main event and noted that he doesn't know what could be next for Colby Covington.

'Chaos' lost a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards in his third attempt at becoming undisputed welterweight champion.'The American Gangster' was working on the ESPN post-show panel and mentioned that Covington has had an interesting career and isn't sure whether he will fight again.

Sonnen said:

"He's had three world title fights. He was an interim champion...he woke up one day, he wasn't the interim champion. He fought the reigning 'BMF' champion, dominated him, never became the 'BMF' champion. I think there's some real frustrations and I just don't know if he wants to start over, Jon...I don't know that we see Colby Covington again." [1:30 - 1:47]