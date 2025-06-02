  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Mateusz Gamrot
  • "This year is going to be busy" - UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot comes clean on emotional rollercoaster of fight week

"This year is going to be busy" - UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot comes clean on emotional rollercoaster of fight week

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Jun 02, 2025 17:43 GMT
UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield v Barber - Source: Getty
Mateusz Gamrot opens up about emotions during fight week [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Mateusz Gamrot recently opened up about the emotional rollercoaster he experienced during fight week following his impressive win over L'udovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107 last Saturday. Gamrot earned a unanimous decision win after all three judges scored the bout 30-27 in his favor.

Ad

Gamrot had been eager to return to the octagon since his split-decision loss to Dan Hooker last August. He was reportedly linked to a bout against Rafael Fiziev this past February, however, the bout didn't materialize and left the 34-year-old seeking another opponent until promotion finally booked him for UFC Vegas 107.

Following his win over Klein, Gamrot took to his X account and came clean about the emotions that went into his fight week preparation. He mentioned that the emotions are addictive for fighters and revealed that he plans to remain active this year. Gamrot wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The emotions that accompany the whole fight week and fighting are indescribable! It's very addictive [fire emoji]. A moment of break and I back to work because the year is going to be busy and I want to bring you more joy! Thank you for your support and love! You're the best [heart emoji]."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Mateusz Gamrot's comments below:

Ad

Dustin Poirier shares reaction to Mateusz Gamrot's win at UFC Vegas 107

Dustin Poirier was among those who congratulated his American Top Team teammate Mateusz Gamrot following his latest win at UFC Vegas 107, which got him back on track in a stacked lightweight division.

With the win, Gamrot certainly sets himself up for a bout against a top-10 ranked opponent. Poirier took to his X account and heaped praise on 'Gamer's' performance He wrote:

Ad
"Gamer doing what he does best! Relentless pressure!"

Check out Dustin Poirier's post reacting to his teammate Mateusz Gamrot's win below:

About the author
Giancarlo Aulino

Giancarlo Aulino

Twitter icon

Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.

In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.

In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).

Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications