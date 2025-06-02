"This year is going to be busy" - UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot comes clean on emotional rollercoaster of fight week

Mateusz Gamrot recently opened up about the emotional rollercoaster he experienced during fight week following his impressive win over L'udovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107 last Saturday. Gamrot earned a unanimous decision win after all three judges scored the bout 30-27 in his favor.
Gamrot had been eager to return to the octagon since his split-decision loss to Dan Hooker last August. He was reportedly linked to a bout against Rafael Fiziev this past February, however, the bout didn't materialize and left the 34-year-old seeking another opponent until promotion finally booked him for UFC Vegas 107.
Following his win over Klein, Gamrot took to his X account and came clean about the emotions that went into his fight week preparation. He mentioned that the emotions are addictive for fighters and revealed that he plans to remain active this year. Gamrot wrote:
"The emotions that accompany the whole fight week and fighting are indescribable! It's very addictive [fire emoji]. A moment of break and I back to work because the year is going to be busy and I want to bring you more joy! Thank you for your support and love! You're the best [heart emoji]."
Check out Mateusz Gamrot's comments below:
Dustin Poirier shares reaction to Mateusz Gamrot's win at UFC Vegas 107
Dustin Poirier was among those who congratulated his American Top Team teammate Mateusz Gamrot following his latest win at UFC Vegas 107, which got him back on track in a stacked lightweight division.
With the win, Gamrot certainly sets himself up for a bout against a top-10 ranked opponent. Poirier took to his X account and heaped praise on 'Gamer's' performance He wrote:
"Gamer doing what he does best! Relentless pressure!"
Check out Dustin Poirier's post reacting to his teammate Mateusz Gamrot's win below: