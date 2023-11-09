"Those acting classes really worked" - Fans react as Conor McGregor pulls off spot-on impression of Michael Chandler's fiery UFC 274 call-out

Conor McGregor is undeniably the biggest star in mixed martial arts and is widely credited for bringing the sport into the mainstream. While the Irishman dazzled fans in the octagon with his explosive striking, it was his gift of the gab that truly entertained spectators outside the cage.

Conor McGregor recently took to social media to fire shots at Michael Chandler. 'The Notorious' is expected to face the former Bellator lightweight champion in his highly anticipated comeback bout next year. The two striking savants were roped in as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter earlier this year, and it was clear that there was no love lost between them.

As McGregor prepares to return after more than years on the sidelines due to injury, it appears he's reaching into his old bag of tricks to get inside Chandler's head. In a recent tweet, the Irishman posted an audio clip mimicking the American's fiery UFC 274 call-out.

Fans were stunned by McGregor's accuracy and flocked to the post's comments section to praise his mimicry.

One fan credited McGregor's impressive imitation to the acting classes he took for his upcoming Hollywood debut and wrote:

"Man, those acting classes really worked. He sounded exactly like him, haha."

Another fan wrote:

"Dude's American accent on point."

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: 'The Notorious' urges the UFC to announce next fight date

As mentioned, Conor McGregor is highly expected to make his long-awaited return to action against Michael Chandler next year. While the two were initially meant to clash before this year ends, the Irishman's troubles with the USADA posed a major roadblock to those plans.

However, with McGregor back in the USADA testing pool and the UFC parting ways with the drug-testing agency come January, the former two-division champion will be eligible to compete around March/April next year.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Conor McGregor weighed in on his next fight and expressed how impatient he was to fight again. Urging the UFC to announce the fight, he stated:

“I’ve been kept from my living for almost three years now. Undertsand that. I came through what I came through. I’m sitting on an injury and a loss. You hear what Alexander Volkanovski said? I relate... I must return to my way of living. This is my job. So, it’s beyond frustrating... I just want the date. Give me the date, please. That’s it.”