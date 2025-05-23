"Those kicks actually hurt" - Buakaw dissects Masaaki Noiri's brilliant counters amid Tawanchai's barrage at ONE 172

Muay Thai and kickboxing legend Buakaw Banchamek has provided a detailed analysis of the tactical brilliance deployed by Masaaki Noiri during his stunning upset victory over Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 in March.

The multi-time world champion broke down the opening round dynamics that ultimately set the stage for the Team Vasileus star's Round 3 TKO victory inside Japan's iconic Saitama Super Arena, highlighting Noiri's methodical approach even while absorbing punishment. While observing the clip on his YouTube channel, Buakaw said:

"Look closely, Masaaki Noiri, although he's under attack, Noiri keeps hammering that lead leg. Those kicks actually hurt. I can imagine how much it hurts. But Tawanchai responds well with his signature left kicks to the body."

As a fighter who's been there and done it all, the veteran knew what Noiri was up to. He added:

"A lot of people actually didn't realize how much Noiri attacked Tawanchai's legs. It was a smart plan but if Tawanchai did better defensively it would have been Tawanchai's fight."

Watch the full clip below:

Masaaki Noiri's leg kicks set up stage for grand finish in Saitama

Masaaki Noiri never had it easy against Tawanchai, who traded strike for strike at every opportunity. The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion went out guns blazing in search of two-sport supremacy at ONE 172.

However, Noiri's effective leg kicks slowed down the Thai wizard as the match wore on, and the Japanese warrior took full advantage of that to connect with a savage left hook that floored his opposite number in Round 3.

Tawanchai answered the count, but Noiri entered with a final set of punching combinations that forced the referee to halt the contest and earn him the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

At the same time, he walked away with a USD 50,000 performance bonus for his performance and booked a ticket to a world title unification contest against divisional king Superbon.

Fight fans who missed any of the action from ONE Championship's epic outing in Saitama, ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, can watch the card via replay at watch.onefc.com.

