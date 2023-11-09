"Those knees are that bad?" - Kamaru Usman being carried by Justin Gaethje at an event triggers hilarious reactions from Francis Ngannou and fans

Kamaru Usman recently took on Khamzat Chimaev in a losing but valiant effort at UFC 294. Ahead of the bout, the former UFC welterweight champion made headlines after seemingly injuring his knees in a pre-workout session with teammate and current 'BMF' champion Justin Gaethje.

While Usman promised fans he was okay, there has been more talk of his famously shot knees. This time, however, the source of the talk is a humorous video that Kamaru Usman himself posted on his Instagram page. Specifically, it is a short clip of him being carried backstage by Justin Gaethje.

Usman and Gaethje usually present themselves as serious MMA fighters. While 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has dabbled here and there in more humorous content, the clip marks a departure from his usual social media activity, which is generally focused on his training or love of traditional Nigerian fashion.

Fans were happy to see Usman in such good spirits after his loss to Chimaev in what was initially billed by UFC CEO Dana White as a middleweight title eliminator. Many, including Francis Ngannou, who reacted with crying emojis, flocked to the comment section to offer their thoughts on the humorous video.

One fan spoke about Kamaru Usman's knees while commending him for his effort against Khamzat Chimaev:

"The guy's knees are so bad he's gotta get carried around to avoid walking... and he still nearly beat Khamzat on 10 days notice, that's tough."

Another fan echoed similar sentiments:

"Those knees are that bad?"

Another fan referenced the Nigerian's knockout loss to Leon Edwards, joking that the blow caused more damage to Usman's brain than expected:

"Headshot did tremenduous damage."

More jokes were posted:

"Usman after khamzat fight xd."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions.

Who will Kamaru Usman fight next?

After his close fight with Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman has found himself on a three-fight losing streak, which is unfamiliar territory for 'The Nigerian Nightmare.' While his brief departure to the UFC middleweight division in hopes of a possible title shot against an old foe in Sean Strickland was admirable, what of his next move?

Unfortunately, there's no news on whether Usman will stick around at 185 pounds or move back down to welterweight. However, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker recently called on 'The Nigerian Nightmare' to face him in a middleweight bout.