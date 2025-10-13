Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has once again criticized Bellator MMA while talking about what he described as a chaotic and misleading contract from his time with the promotion. The former UFC light heavyweight champion revealed that his deal was made through Paramount and included multiple entertainment ventures beyond fighting.

Jackson claimed he was promised roles in movies, professional wrestling, and a reality show, all structured as part of a lucrative package meant to leverage his crossover appeal. Instead, he said the arrangement was used to secure his fighting services at a lower cost.

Speaking in a recent episode of the JAXXON PODCAST, he said:

"I did a deal with Paramount when I left the UFC. My deal was with Paramount. And I'm going to say facts right here, so they can't sue me or whatnot... So, I was supposed to do movies, pro wrestling, a reality show, and fights... I had this stupid a*s manager at the time. He's a fu*king idiot. I don't read contracts... Anyway, these motherfu*kers did all that sh*t just to get me to fight for cheaper. I was supposed to make like so much money everywhere."

He added:

"I took the package deal for the movie because that’s when Paramount said like we want fighters to do movies that can do movies... And then they wanted to give me a reality show. And the reality show wasn’t even a reality show. It was like shoulder programming, basically like a 24/7 style. And yeah, they let me produce one episode, and that was like the best episode ever, and those guys just dropped the ball. They didn’t even train me to do the wrestling sh*t, bro... It was supposed to be something big."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below (33:15):

When Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson made his Bellator return after a long legal standoff

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson returned to Bellator MMA in early 2016 after a turbulent legal chapter that had clouded his career for nearly a year. The former UFC light heavyweight champion had exited Bellator in 2014, alleging a breach of contract after he was not given the pay-per-view figures owed from his headline bout against Muhammed Lawal.

Bellator maintained that Jackson was still under a six-fight agreement signed in 2014 and took legal action after he rejoined the UFC. A settlement was eventually reached, leading to Bellator’s announcement of his reinstatement.

Jackson initially fought three times under Bellator between 2013 and 2014 and competed at UFC 186 to secure a decision win over Fabio Maldonado. Following his return, he went 2-3 in Bellator.

