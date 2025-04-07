"Those are sick"- Fans react to Alexander Volkanovski's custom shorts for UFC 314 fight against Diego Lopes

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is scheduled to lock horns with No. 3 contender Diego Lopes at UFC 314. Volkanovski is going to wear custom green and gold shorts during the fight, and many fans have shared their reactions to this announcement.

'The Great' is in pursuit of reclaiming the vacant UFC featherweight strap, which he previously lost to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. The Australian suffered back-to-back knockout losses against Islam Makhachev and Topuria, which forced him to take some time off.

'The Great', who was left disappointed after losing to 'La Leyenda', had been preparing for a rematch, which was promised. But the Georgian-Spaniard recanted his promise to run it back and vacated the title in pursuit of the UFC lightweight gold.

With a few days left for UFC 314, Volkanovski's custom short design was shared on X by Spinnin Backfist.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's custom UFC 314 shorts below:

Many fans reacted to the post. One of them wrote:

"Those are sick"

Others commented:

"Has Lopes got any?"

"These are goated"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @SpinninBackfist on X]

Diego Lopes predicts a knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski has been on a two-fight losing skid. On the other hand, Diego Lopes is currently on a five-fight winning streak. Both contenders will be looking to grab the vacant strap at UFC 314, with Volkanovski looking to become a two-time UFC champion.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian UFC fighter, who is on an impressive run and brimming with confidence, has asserted that he will knock out 'The Great'.

In a UFC 314 countdown video, Lopes said:

"All my life, I’ve prepared for this moment. From the moment I arrived at the UFC, my focus was to fight for the title. And now that I have the opportunity, I must take advantage of it. In any situation, my grappling is dangerous to him. But I see myself winning this fight against Alexander Volkanovski by knockout."

Check out Diego Lopes' comments below (26:11):

