"Those were super necessary" - Kamaru Usman uses famous Jorge Masvidal quote to explain why he punched Gamebred after the KO

Kamaru Usman had a very cheeky explanation as to why he inflicted further ground and pound damage on Jorge Masvidal despite knocking Gamebred out cold with a right cross in their rematch at UFC 261. Usman violently knocked out Masvidal in the second round of the fight to retain his title.

In a post-fight interview following UFC 261, Kamaru Usman was asked why he chose to inflict further damage on an already downed opponent. According to Usman, those punches were 'super necessary,' which is exactly what Masvidal said when he was asked the same question following his knockout win over Ben Askren in 2019.

Usman said that even though Masvidal was probably out cold, it was the referee's job to step in and end the fight, declaring Usman the winner. However, since Herb Dean didn't step in immediately when Masvidal crashed onto the canvas, Usman claims it was his job to keep on inflicting damage on his opponent until the fight was stopped. Usman said:

"Extra shots, what do you mean? It was extra shots? The ref didn't pull me off yet so, you know, I keep going until the ref pulls me off and you know, those [punches] were super necessary."

Kamaru Usman is starting to look invincible inside the Octagon

Kamaru Usman probably put up the best performance of his life at UFC 261. While everyone was aware of his wrestling credentials, Usman wanted to prove to the world that he is just as deadly on his feet.

Vastly improving his striking under the tutelage of Trevor Wittman, Usman emerged as the better man in a fistfight with one of the best strikers on the planet.

Before calling out Masvidal for the rematch, Kamaru Usman promised there would be no room for excuses for Gamebred after the fight. Masvidal claimed that the lack of time to prepare for their fight at UFC 251 was the reason why he lost. Usman gave him six weeks to prepare for the rematch but still defeated him and in a much more violent manner than the last time.

Right now, it's tough to find a guy in the UFC welterweight division who could truly challenge the might of The Nigerian Nightmare.