"Thought he was onto something" - Dillon Danis slammed by fans for false claim suggesting Jake Paul's girlfriend dated Erling Haaland

Jiu-jitsu practitioner Dillon Danis is infamous for being an absolute troll online. 'El Jefe' is scheduled to face YouTube sensation Logan Paul in a boxing match this October.

Unsurprisingly, Danis is trying incessantly to get into 'The Maverick's head. The 30-year-old recently took aim at Logan Paul's brother Jake's girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, hoping to cause a rift between them.

In a tweet, the Bellator fighter claimed that Norwegian soccer star Erling Haaland, who recently signed with Logan Paul's sports drink company PRIME, used to date Jake Paul's girlfriend Jutta Leerdam.

However, Twitter's user-generated fact check has since disproved Danis' claims.

As per the Sports Manor article pinned to the fact check, Jutta Leerdam used to date Dutch speed skater Koen Verweij before PauI. There is no proof of her ever dating the Premier League star.

In light of the revelation, fight fans mobbed the jiu-jitsu fighter's comments section, unloading their wrath for his unsubstantiated claims.

New moneyline lets people bet on whether Dillon Danis will actually show up for Logan Paul fight

Betting is a staple of most sporting events. Hence, it is no surprise to have the opportunity to bet on a highly publicized boxing event. However, in a hilarious twist, fans can put their money on whether Dillon Danis will actually show up for his fight against Logan Paul.

Danis has garnered infamy as somewhat of a pull-out artist after he recently backed out of his highly publicized fight with KSI at the last minute, which forced the YouTube superstar to scour for a last-minute replacement.

Per Betonline, Danis is currently pegged as a -200 favorite not to show up for the event, while a +150 odds is given for him actually making the ring walk.

