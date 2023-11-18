“Threatening to murder me” - Jake Shields clashes with Elon Musk over threat to ban users for ‘genocidal’ calls against Israel

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields and X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk recently went to loggerheads over a policy modification.

Musk and his social media company recently updated their terms of service regarding hate speech and anti-Semitic posts. Content supporting Palestine, including the slogan "from the river to the sea," is now considered hate speech, and accounts sharing such content will face banning.

The policy change comes amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Palestine. Last month, Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups carried out a military offensive, conducting ground and aerial attacks in multiple Israeli border areas. This led to the tragic deaths of nearly 1,200 Israeli civilians. In response to these incursions, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) launched a large-scale operation against organizations deemed as terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Jake Shields, known for his steadfast support for the contentious Middle Eastern state, criticized Musk's new policy and accused the platform of bias toward one side:

"Israeli are allowed to write my name on missiles threatening to murder me on X yet a Palestinian aren’t allowed to say form the river to the sea Palestinian will be free. Wild times we are living in"

Jake Shields

What has Jake Shields previously said in support of Palestine?

Jake Shields has consistently voiced his support for Palestine, advocating for the state since the recent escalation of tensions in the region. The 44-year-old American recently addressed the criticism he has faced for publicly standing in support of Palestine.

He took to X to highlight the alleged mistreatment and sexual assaults by the IDF on Palestinian individuals, leveraging his platform to voice his concerns:

"Israel r*pes 80% of Palestinians they detain including men and children This is so deplorable and humiliating so its something that the Palestinians don't like to talk about."

However, Jake Shields disclosed that he faced significant criticism for the tweet, especially for using a photo from Wikipedia as evidence to substantiate his claims. He expressed disappointment at being ridiculed online for bringing attention to concerns about alleged torture:

"I post picture from Wikipedia about one or Israelis Torture camps and instead of people condemning their torture they call me antiemetic...These people should be ashamed of themselves...Being opposed to torture is not antiemetic"

Jake Shields

