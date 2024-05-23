Three-sport star Danial Williams says ONE can always count on him to light up the circle: "Ready for my next fight"

There are a handful of names on ONE Championship's roster that can consistently have action-packed bouts. Australian star Danial Williams is one such athlete.

The three-sport athlete recently spoke with Sportskeeda MMA and stated that if the promotion is ever in need of a fighter ready to go all out with whoever they desire, his line is always open:

"Absolutely, they always can. I'm always game. But having this break, and having this little time off has been great. The last couple of years have been busy. But now the single-minded training has me ready. Just ready for my next fight whenever it is. I know it'll be special, but just waiting for the moment."

Though Williams has only won three of his eight ONE Championship bouts, none can argue that he ever backed down from a challenge. His losses came against heavy hitters like Jeremy Miado, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Lito Adiwang.

Despite the record, Williams truly is a must-watch fighter for his pure willingness to stand in the pocket and go for the knockout blow.

Danial Williams previews upcoming megafight

The 30-year-old is widely respected by fans and fighters alike for his great fight IQ. He recently bared his thoughts on who will win between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Denis Puric at ONE 167 on June 7.

With the bout set to take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Willaims told Sportkseeda MMA:

"For Rodtang, I think he won't be too pressured for this one. I expect him to fight at his best. He's a bit hard to deal with so I know exactly what he'll do to get this win."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.