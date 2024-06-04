Three-sport warrior Danial Williams eyes ONE Championship return in Denver: "That would be sick"

Three-sport superstar Danial Williams hopes to land a spot on ONE Championship's highly anticipated Denver card on Sept. 6.

This Friday night, June 7, the promotion heads back to Impact Arena in Bangkok for a loaded ONE 167 card headlined by a world title clash pitting reigning and defending featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai against the always dangerous 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

Sadly, Williams won't be part of the festivities in The Land of Smiles, but if he gets his wish, he'll want in at ONE 168: Denver, the promotion visits the United States for the first time since May 2023.

"That would be nice, man, to spend time working on myself, get that break now, get a little bit of training, and fight in Denver," Williams told Sportskeeda MMA. "But yeah, that would be sick. I'd love to compete there and put on a show."

Emanating from Ball Arena in The Mile High City, fans will be treated to one of the biggest fights in Muay Thai history as two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty puts his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai belt on the line against 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Danial Williams has fought the best of the best in three different sports

Since making his promotional debut in 2021, Danial Williams has not only gone toe-to-toe with the absolute best fighters in the world but he's also done it in three different sports.

Squaring off with current ONE flyweight Muay Thai world titleholder Rodtang at ONE on TNT 1, 'Mini T' showed off his skills in the art of eight limbs.

Since then, he's strapped on the eight-ounce gloves for a pair of kickboxing clashes with ONE flyweight kickboxing king Superlek and former strawweight kickboxing champion Jonathan Di Bella.

He's done arguably his best work in MMA, securing wins over Dejdamrong, Namiki Kawahara, and Zelang Zhaxi.

