“Thrilled to experience how strong she is” - Kana can’t wait to lock horns with Phetjeeja in world title duel in Saitama

Kana Morimoto can't wait to step inside the Circle with Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

On Sunday, March 23, the former four-time K-1 champion will look to claim her first 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold when she challenges Phetjeeja for the ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world title.

It all goes down at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang when the promotion heads to the legendary Saitama Super Arena for one of the biggest fight cards in promotional history.

Speaking with ONE ahead of their highly anticipated clash in "The Land of the Rising Sun," Kana revealed that she's both excited and nervous about going toe-to-toe with a "perfect" combat sports athlete.

"I'm both excited and nervous," Kana said. "But more than anything, I'm thrilled to experience how strong she is. I'm really excited to experience that firsthand."

Kana is ready to seize the moment at ONE 172

Coming off a big win over Moa Carlsson at ONE Friday Fights 96 in January, Kana thought she'd need a few more wins before bagging her first shot at ONE gold.

But when the opportunity came knocking, she was more than ready to answer the door.

"When I first heard about the offer to fight against Phetjeeja, I was honestly surprised at how quickly the opportunity came," Kana continued. "But since the chance is here, I wanted to seize it and take on this challenge. I see her as a perfect fighter, and I’m really looking forward to the fight."

Who comes out on top when two of the best female strikers in the world square off at one of the biggest events of the year?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to catch the card live via pay-per-view.

