Throw it back to Jackie Buntan’s ONE debut against Wondergirl ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

Filipino-American ONE strawweight Muay Thai speedster Jackie Buntan has two of the fastest hands in the sport today. Seriously, she can throw hundreds of fists at you while you blink. Though her kicking speed and reaction time also exemplify how fast she is, it's Buntan's punching that shines the most.

Ahead of Buntan's bout with Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, ONE reminded everybody just how lightning-quick her hands really are. In a throwback video posted on YouTube, we saw Jackie Buntan's ONE debut against Wondergirl Jaroonsak in a 3-round strawweight Muay Thai bout.

Though the two were neck-and-neck in the first two minutes of the bout, the tide significantly changed when Buntan connected with a nifty straight-hook combination that floored Wondergirl near the end of the first round. Though the Thai fighter beat the 10-count, she was never the same for the rest of the bout.

You can barely keep up with Jackie Buntan's shocking multi-punch combinations on the mostly-defensive Wondergirl. The Filipino-American earned a clear unanimous decision win and went on to score two more victories before challenging for the world title.

Watch the full fight here:

Though she's a Muay Thai fighter at the moment, it would be interesting to see Jackie Buntan dip her toes in boxing. She might very well cause serious problems for anyone in the top 15 of her division. Her hands are that good.

Ahead of her bout at ONE Fight Night 10, Buntan was adding power to her speed as she added resistance training to her power punches:

Using a resistance band as you punch the boxing mitt can definitely increase the pop in your punches. With speed already her strongest suit, Buntan's punches will be even more devastating. She can connect multiple times while causing concussive damage every time she hits.

Look to see Jackie Buntan connect with her lightning-fast and debilitating combos against Diandra Martin come ONE Fight Night 10, which airs live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado. The event broadcasts live on May 5 and is free to watch on Amazon Prime Video for subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes