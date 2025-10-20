THROWBACK FIGHT: ‘Reug Reug’ eliminates undefeated threat Batradz Gazzaev in heated showdown

Senegalese fighter 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane has won his last five ONE Championship matches on his way to becoming the heavyweight MMA world champion. It all started with his bounce-back TKO victory over Batradz Gazzaev of Russia three years ago.

Ad

'Reug Reug' took on erstwhile undefeated Gazzaev in a featured heavyweight bout at ONE 161 on Sept. 29, 2022, which was heated right from their pre-fight face-off. On fight night, however, it was all 'Reug Reug,' who showed his improved two-way game after losing in his previous match.

Against Gazzaev, he took steady control of the match right at the onset, relentlessly fending off his opponent's takedown attempts in the opening round. While at it, 'Reug Reug' was scoring solid hits with his heavy striking.

Ad

Trending

In the second round, the Thiaroye-sur-Mer native raised the pressure on Gazzaev, forcing the latter to do a panicked takedown midway into the frame that backfired as 'Reug Reug' found the angle he was looking for to finish things.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

From throwing hammer fists from a turtle position after, he worked his way to mount and unleashed a barrage of strikes that Gazzaev had to answer to. This forced the referee to call a stop to the contest at the 2:15 mark of the second frame.

Ad

ONE Championship relived the clash by posting the full fight on its official YouTube channel, which now has over 30,000 views.

Check out the video below:

Ad

'Reug Reug' followed up his victory over Gazzaev with four more victories, the last one in November, where he dethroned streaking Anatoly Malykhin as heavyweight MMA king, winning by split decision.

'Reug Reug' says he is prepared for psywar of Anatoly Malykhin in title rematch

'Reug Reug' said he is ready for what Anatoly Malykhin will bring for their scheduled title rematch next month in Japan, including the trash-talking that the Russian powerhouse is known for.

Ad

The reigning ONE heavyweight MMA world champion will make his first defense of his gold at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 against the same man he took it from in November last year. It is part of the marquee event happening at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Reug Reug' expressed his readiness for whatever 'Sladkiy' will employ on fight night to get the world title back.

Ad

He said:

“This is a fight, you know? It’s normal. I’m ready for everything Anatoly will bring. I know he’s gonna come for me, he’s going to push me, he’s gonna talk rubbish. I know all that.”

In their first encounter, 'Reug Reug' had a strong start that considerably helped his cause. Malykhin tried hard to make up for lost ground as the fight wore on, but it fell short in swinging the tide entirely in his favor as he slumped to defeat by split decision.

For more information on ONE 173, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.