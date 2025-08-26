  • home icon
  'Reug Reug' says his drive 'to be the greatest' helped him reach success: "It's about just applying yourself to whatever you choose"

‘Reug Reug’ says his drive ‘to be the greatest’ helped him reach success: “It’s about just applying yourself to whatever you choose”

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 26, 2025 08:55 GMT
Reug Reug | Image by ONE Championship

ONE heavyweight MMA world champion, Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane, believes he is destined for greatness and has worked tirelessly to achieve it.

After realizing his lifelong dream, the 33-year-old Senegalese powerhouse shared the mindset that allowed him to make his vision a reality.

While speaking with ONE Championship, Kane said:

"It's not about combat sports, it's about just applying yourself to whatever you choose to do. Look at our President, he wanted to be a great leader, and he's doing great things within our country. Just aiming to be the greatest at what you do is enough to achieve a successful life."
‘Reug Reug’ has never let his underdog status bring him down. His unwavering dedication to excellence has defined every step of his extraordinary career.

Apart from his world-class fighting skills, it’s his unwavering dedication to the sport that has elevated his career to unprecedented heights.

Now, the first African-born ONE world champion will put this mindset to the ultimate test when he defends his heavyweight MMA crown for the first time against the division’s former ruler, Anatoly 'Sladkiy' Malykhin, at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri on November 16.

'Reug Reug' says birth of daughter inspires him to aim higher

'Reug Reug' has never been the type to rest on his laurels, and won't stop chasing greatness even after his superstar-making moment.

In fact, the ONE heavyweight MMA world champion is even more motivated these days following the birth of his firstborn.

Kane revealed in the same ONE Championship interview:

"If you know me, you know I train, eat, and sleep. This is my life. But now, providing for my daughter is even more important. We always want to give our kids the life we didn’t have, and I have built her a new house in the capital where she can grow up comfortably and happily."
Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
