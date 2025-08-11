  • home icon
Throwback: Kade Ruotolo wins lightweight submission grappling world title against Sambo master Uali Khurzev

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 11, 2025 08:19 GMT
Kade Ruotolo (L) vs Uali Kurzhev | Image by ONE Championship
Kade Ruotolo (L) vs Uali Kurzhev | Image by ONE Championship

Kade Ruotolo continues to reign supreme as the undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, while also making waves with his 3-0 start in mixed martial arts.

The youngest ADCC world champion added another massive feather to his Hall of Fame-worthy resume when he captured the inaugural 170-pound submission grappling crown at ONE on Prime Video 3 back in 2022.

The 22-year-old BJJ savant put on a mesmerizing display of grappling savagery against tough Russian customer Uali Kurzhev.

ONE Championship recently paid homage to Ruotolo's brilliance by posting a clip of the match on its social media channels:

"CLASH OF STYLES 🔥 When Kade Ruotolo took on sambo master Uali Kurzhev for the inaugural ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title!"
Relive the highlights of Ruotolo's electric world title-winning performance here:

To be fair, Kurzhev entered the match-up with a menacing aura and took the fight to the grappling prodigy.

The Sambo-specialist even scored a powerful trip to send a message early, which seemingly angered Ruotolo.

It was one-way traffic for the Atos standout from that point on, as he dragged the fight to the mats and took Kurzhev into his world.

The Russian powerhouse valiantly escaped a couple of submission attempts, but eventually succumbed to a gnarly heel hook.

Kade Ruotolo's unblemished run in ONE Championship

After ushering in his era as the ONE lightweight submission grappling kingpin, Kade Ruotolo went on to successfully defend his crown against Matheus Gabriel and Tommy Langaker (twice).

The American superstar has always embraced new challenges and eventually made his highly anticipated transition to mixed martial arts last year.

Ruotolo's world-class skills translated spectacularly in four-ounce gloves, where he notched three-straight first-round submission victories over Blake Cooper, Ahmed Mujtaba, and Nicolas Vigna.

Quick Links

