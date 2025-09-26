THROWBACK: Muay Thai legends clash as Liam Harrison goes to war with Seksan

Violence was pretty much guaranteed when agents of destruction Liam Harrison and Seksan Or Kwanmuang shared the Circle at ONE 168 last year.

'Hitman' took on 'The Man Who Yields To No One' in a chaotically satisfying brawl that left fans on the edge of their seats at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Seksan stepped up in the highest-profile match of his decorated career, showcasing the insane durability and mind-numbing power that made him an absolute fan-favorite.

The Thai marauder pushed forward and blasted the British icon with unbridled violence as soon as the bell rang.

Harrison started strong with his signature low kicks, but Seksan brushed those heavy blows like it was nothing and kept marching forward.

The 36-year-old forced the Bad Company affiliate on the back foot with his wild hooks and punished him with elbows from the clinch.

Seksan found his groove in Round 2, where he dropped Harrison thrice. The Englishman showed great heart and kept attacking despite being dazed.

But the final nail in the coffin came via another vicious right hook that faceplanted Harrison.

Apart from the biggest win of his career, Seksan also took home a $50,000 performance bonus for his incredible finish.

Rewatch the madness of this epic slugfest here:

Who's next for Seksan and Liam Harrison?

Liam Harrison announced his retirement after that fight with Seksan, but ultimately had a change of heart.

The 39-year-old warrior teased a potential return to action in December.

Meanwhile, Seksan has been active since that fateful encounter, going 1-2 in his last three contests.

'The Man Who Yields To No One' will take on fellow Thai Suablack Tor Pran49 in a 140-pound Muay Thai bout at ONE Friday Fights 126 on Sept. 26.

