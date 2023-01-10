Throwback: UFC acronym was first ever used during live broadcast 24 years ago on this date

UFC 18 took place 24 years ago on January 8, 1999, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The event was labeled 'The Road to the Heavyweight Title' and featured a bout between Bas Rutten and Tsuyoshi Kosaka as the main event.

This event marked the first time the organization began using the acronym instead of the 'Ultimate Fighting Championship.' The company changed its logo, and announcers began referring to the promotion as UFC. (via: @MMAHistoryToday on Twitter)

The new logo was an update on the previous one, featuring a man with his hands on his hips rather than punching the globe and the acronym inscribed at the bottom.

This was the second installment of 'The Road To The Heavyweight Title,' a four-event tournament staged to determine the future heavyweight champion. Randy Couture was crowned the champion at the promotion's event in Japan in 1997 when he beat Maurice Smith via a majority decision. The promotion wanted Couture to defend his title against Bas Rutten, but he instead signed with Vale Tudo Japan and was subsequently stripped of the championship.

The event featured the debut U.S. appearance of MMA icon Bas Rutten and several familiar faces, including the likes of Tito Ortiz and Mark Coleman.

Tsuyoshi Kohsaka dominated Rutten for the majority of their 14-minute contest, keeping him pinned to the mat. Fortuitously for Rutten, nine minutes deep into the fight, referee John McCarthy stood both men up despite Kohsaka being aggressive in the mount. After a vicious exchange of blows, Rutten was declared the winner by KO and moved on to the finals of the Heavyweight title tournament.

Check out the full fight below:

When Tito Ortiz donned one of his infamous post-fight t-shirts following victory at UFC 18

Tito Ortiz squared off against Jerry Bohlander at UFC 18 on January 8, 1999, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bohlander was originally scheduled to fight Vitor Belfort at UFC 12: Judgment Day in Brazil. However, he pulled out of the fight due to an injury and ended up facing Ortiz a year later.

Ortiz utilized his wrestling skills and superior control to dismantle Bohlander for the majority of the bout, which lasted over 14 minutes. Following Ortiz's vicious ground-and-pound on Bohlander, the referee summoned the doctors to check on his cut. The fight was stopped due to a cut too close to the eye.

Following the victory, Ortiz walked inside the cage, displaying his infamous custom-made T-shirt that read, "I just f**ked your a*s."

Check out the full fight below:

