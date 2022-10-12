“Definitely a finish” - Tiffany Teo won’t risk letting judges decide the outcome of a match with Angela Lee

ONE veteran Tiffany Teo made a statement in her atomweight debut at ONE 161. She now has her eyes set on fighting and finishing current divisional champion Angela Lee.

'No Chill' picked up an opening-round submission victory over Ritu Phogat last month in Singapore. Afterwards, she made her case for challenging Lee for the belt.

More than just a win, Teo believes a finish is in order to dethrone the atomweight queen, as she told ONE:

"Definitely a finish. It might be a bit controversial if it reaches the judges’ scorecards.... In a fight with Angela, I definitely need a finish to not let the judges decide."

It's clear that Teo doesn't want to risk a fight with Lee going to the scorecards and not falling in her favor. Luckily for Teo, four of her previous five wins have come by way of stoppage. Meanwhile, Lee has a 2-2 record when it comes to decisions.

Is Tiffany Teo vs. Angela Lee likely?

Teo taking on Lee for the atomweight strap in her next bout might be unlikely considering having only just entered the division, as well as the top five. The Matrix MMA affiliate trails contenders Alyona Rassohyna, Denice Zamboanga, Ham Seo Hee, and Stamp Fairtex in the atomweight rankings.

Meanwhile, don't rule out a fourth fight between Lee and current strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan. The pair have competed three times thus far, with Xiong winning twice, including recently at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Nevertheless, a fight between Tiffany Teo and Angela Lee would surely be electric.

Teo owns a 8-2 record since joining ONE back in 2016. Her most recent finishes over Ayaka Miura, Bo Meng, and Phogat have 'No Chill' in fine form. Also, her lone losses in the promotion came against strawweight queen Xiong.

In fact, Teo has also expressed interest in facing Xiong for a third time.

“For the strawweight division, I feel like I fought most of them. It will be cool if I get a rematch with Xiong, I believe the third time’s gonna be the charm."

Be sure to be on the lookout for an announcement regarding both Teo and Lee's next opponents. No matter who they face next, the stakes will be high.

Check out the full highlights, including Tiffany Teo's finish, from ONE 161 below:

