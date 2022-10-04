WATCH: Tiffany Teo delivers grounded knees to head of Ritu Phogat at ONE 161

Tiffany Teo made a statement in her atomweight division debut at ONE 161 on Friday. The former world title challenger made easy work of ‘The Indian Tigress’ Ritu Phogat, who figured in her first fight since December 2021. ‘No Chill’ dominated most of the match and scored a first-round submission with just seconds left in the opening round.

ONE Championship shared a brief clip from the matchup on Instagram, which featured Tiffany Teo delivering a series of brutal knees to Phogat while she was on the ground and pressed up against the cage.

With the victory, Teo’s MMA record moves to an impressive 11-2. Eight of those 11 victories have come inside the Circle and it should be noted that her only two career losses have come against ONE strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan.

With this being her first win inside the atomweight division, Teo will likely need one or two more wins to secure a world title opportunity, but given her exceptional record and 63% finish rate, ‘No Chill’ could be in line for a top-five opponent at atomweight.

Tiffany Teo wants a crack at Angela Lee’s ONE atomweight championship

After her dominant performance in her atomweight debut, Tiffany Teo let it be known who is at the top of her list upon returning to the division. In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘No Chill’ revealed that a fight with Angela Lee has always been at the top of her bucket list.

“At the top of the list would be Angela Lee. That has always been on my bucket list since I started fighting.

Teo, who remains a top-ranked strawweight contender, believes that her win proves that she is a force even at atomweight and will have both bases covered if she wants to challenge Angela Lee at either atomweight or strawweight.

Lee lost her bid to become a two-division world champion after Xiong Jing Nan edged her in a close contest at ONE on Prime Video 2. With the loss, Lee will most likely look to defend her atomweight title once again.

Tiffany Teo may be setting her sights on a match against ‘Unstoppable’, but many feel that her rivalry with ‘The Panda’ is far from over.

