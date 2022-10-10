Tiffany Teo explains how Anissa Meksen can overcome MMA rounds versus Stamp Fairtex in mixed-rules bout

Anissa Meksen and Stamp Fairtex are on a collision course, which fans and fighters alike are highly excited for. Top-ranked atomweight fighter 'No Chill' Tiffany Teo recently offered her thoughts on the bout.

This special-rules superfight will mix the worlds of mixed martial arts and Muay Thai in alternating rounds, marking Meksen's first venture into MMA competition. Her experience lies in being a world-class kickboxer and Muay Thai striker, having held multiple world titles in those sports.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Teo explained how Meksen can overcome the struggle against combat sports superstar Stamp Fairtex during the MMA rounds.

"I think Stamp [Fairtex] has a pretty good chin. I see it going through all the rounds. Anissa, all she has to do is just sharpen her takedown defense and keep her range. And I think she already does a very good job at that, just picking her strikes and maintaining her range, doing damage."

'C18' already has some of the best striking tools in the world. However, she noted that the key for Meksen must be to drill takedown defense. Stamp Fairtex also has a background in striking sports, but has since indulged in many high-level MMA fights and gained immense experience in grappling.

Teo continued:

"It’s just her takedown defense that she needs to work on. And she needs to work on some worst-case scenarios if it does go to the ground. I think there’s ample time to work on that, especially I think she mentioned that she does a bit of MMA, so she’s not starting from ground zero."

Tiffany Teo on Anissa Meksen training at Tiger Muay Thai for Stamp Fairtex clash

Anissa Meksen will be training alongside world-class MMA fighters as she will be working with Tiger Muay Thai ahead of her fight with Stamp Fairtex.

Tiger Muay Thai is a world-renowned MMA gym that has taught fighters such as ONE featherweight world champion Tang Kai, bantamweight contender Fabricio Andrade, and ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin, among others.

Working with such high-level MMA fighters will no doubt be vital for the French-Algerian if she is to win the high-stakes showdown. Teo added:

"If she has a good game plan, she can go through the MMA round without getting much damage or getting into bad positions. I do foresee the match going all the rounds. I think she trains at Tiger Muay Thai, so I’m sure she gets some MMA training over there."

The two well-respected fighters will go to war against each other at at ONE on Prime Video 6 on January 13, 2023.

