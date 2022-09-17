"They came up with the most addictive version of social media" - When Joe Rogan concluded that TikTok was built to steal data after reading out the platform's terms of service

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is a man of opinion and he is never scared of laying them out. An instance of this was seen when the former Fear Factor host accused social media giant 'TikTok' of stealing data.

The incident took place when Rogan was in conversation with Theo Vonn during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. The color commentator first acknowledged how addictive TikTok was by giving an example which involved his kids. He said:

"I think they (TikTok) saw that people are addicted to social media and they came up with the most addictive version of social media which is TikTok. It's the most addictive by far. It's the best for sucking people in. My kids are f**king hook, lined, sinkered on that sh*t."

The UFC color commentator further went on to explain that TikTok was meant to steal data. Continuing his conversation, Rogan added:

"It starts playing things immediately. The moment you turn it on, it's like playing you a new thing. You just sucked into it and all the while it's monitoring your keystrokes, your audio settings. But by audio settings, that means it has access to your microphone. That means it's listening to you right now. It ends with China having all of your data."

Check out what Joe Rogan said about TikTok below:

Like his bold statements about TikTok, Rogan has shared his views openly about various different subjects. Even though some of his opinions have landed the color commentator in a soup, most of Rogan's thoughts and views are enjoyed by his followers.

Social media hate does not affect Joe Rogan anymore

In modern times, Joe Rogan is one of the most popular men on social media. As a result, the color commentator is often a victim of hate online. While social media hate used to affect Rogan, the same does not bother him anymore.

During an episode of his podcast, Rogan was in conversation with famous author Ryan Holiday. While discussing social media hate, the UFC commentator said:

"Me personally, I have something like 15 million Instagram followers and nine million Twitter followers – it’s a lot of people. And if I absorb all of their opinions, it is unmanageable. But, I’m so accustomed to people talking sh*t about me that I can read someone being really mean about me and I just go ‘Ha'. Like, it doesn’t get me anymore, but it used to get me."

After explaining how he deals with hate online, Rogan also credited social media. The color commentator mentioned that social media can be used as a tool to build resilience.

“I think there is a certain amount of resilience that you can build from social media. It’s just like snake venom. Take a little bit of it and you develop a tolerance, but if you get too much of it, it’s gonna f**king kill you."

Chek out what Joe Rogan said below:

Regardless of what people think of him, Joe Rogan has emerged as one of the most influential men on the internet. With a huge audience listening to him on a regular basis, he has grown to be arguably the biggest name in the podcasting space.

