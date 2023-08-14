TikToker-BKFC star Bryce Hall adamant to steer clear of Jake Paul's 'beating retired UFC fighters' celeb boxing legacy

Bryce Hall has suggested that he doesn't intend to follow Jake Paul's apparent blueprint of fighting and defeating former UFC fighters. Both Hall and Paul have partaken in celebrity boxing events, which have become increasingly popular in combat sports in recent years.

Hall's boxing debut witnessed him lose via third-round TKO against fellow social media influencer Austin McBroom at the YouTubers vs. TikTokers event in June 2021. Meanwhile, Paul started his boxing career with a fifth-round TKO victory over UK YouTuber Deji Olatunji in their amateur boxing bout in August 2018.

Jake Paul transitioned to professional boxing in January 2020 and has amassed a 7-1 record. Paul has beaten fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and basketball player Nate Robinson. Besides, he's defeated multiple MMA greats and former UFC fighters. Paul notably bested Ben Askren, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz. He's also beaten Tyron Woodley twice.

The lone defeat for Paul came via split decision against Tommy Fury in February 2023. Regardless, Paul's most recent fight saw him return to the win column by beating Nate Diaz via unanimous decision on August 5th, 2023.

Meanwhile, Bryce Hall's latest combat sports contest marked his bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKFC 48 on August 11th against experienced BKFC fighter Gee Perez. Hall won the showdown via second-round TKO.

Before his BKFC fight, the TikToker spoke to TMZ Sports and indicated he'd steer clear of the Jake Paul method of beating former UFC fighters. Addressing his BKFC debut, Hall stated:

"It would be a hell of an accomplishment. I'm fighting a 3-0 bare-knuckle fighter in a sport that he's undefeated in. I'll probably shed a tear. But I don't want to pull like, the Jake Paul -- fighting a retired UFC fighter and then crying after beating a retired UFC fighter that had a wrestling background. I mean, it's definitely going to be an accomplishment for sure. And I'm not going to underestimate that. But I am going in there. I'm training as hard as I can humanly, possibly train."

Watch Hall discuss the topic at 1:34 in the video below:

What's next for TikTok star Bryce Hall after BKFC victory?

As of now, Bryce Hall holds a 0-1 boxing record and a 1-0 bare-knuckle boxing record. Heading into his maiden bare-knuckle boxing match at BKFC 48, Hall suggested that if all goes according to plan in his BKFC fight, he'd love to return to the influencer boxing realm and face some of his rivals with the gloves on.

Bryce Hall previously highlighted that he'd love to avenge his 2021 defeat against Austin McBroom, fight Deji, and end his boxing career by facing Deji's older brother KSI. On that note, he echoed similar sentiments during the BKFC 48 post-fight press conference. Hall said:

"Honestly, KSI, Deji, Austin McBroom, any of those pu**ies can get it. They won't do bare-knuckle. But if you want some pillows on your hands, I'm down."

Check out Hall's comments at 8:28 in the video below: