"Till will fake an injury and pull out again" - Fans react to Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis matchup reported for December 10

A middleweight clash between Darren Till and Dricus du Plessis has reportedly been agreed upon for UFC 282 on December 10. Should the bout come to fruition, it will be Till's first fight in more than a year.

'The Gorilla' has apparently gained notoriety amongst fans for pulling out of bouts. Till pulled out of a clash against Marvin Vettori back in March, citing a broken collarbone.

More recently, the Liverpudlian pulled out of his UFC London fight against Jack Hermansson in July due to a leg injury, which was the fourth time he pulled out in his last five bookings.

Majority of fans believe Till won't make it to his UFC 282 match against du Plessis. Some even raised doubts about the legitimacy of his injuries that forced him to cancel his last few outings. @ufcfacts2021 commented on MMA Junkie's Instagram post reporting Till's upcoming booking against du Plessis:

"Till will fake an injury and pullout again"

@m_broccoli47 wrote:

"Rumor has it Darrens jaw broke while verbally agreeing"

Others are completely counting out 'The Gorilla', whose last win dates back to his middleweight debut against Kelvin Gastelum in 2019. @xmjxmbo wrote:

"Darren’s retirement fight"

Marvin Vettori doesn't think Darren Till will ever fight again

Darren Till started his career on a promising six-fight unbeaten streak and was once touted to be the next potential English UFC champion. However, 'The Gorilla' has since gone 1-4 in his last five outings, with a lone split-decision win against Kelvin Gastelum.

Regardless, fans will soon hope to see a new version of Till, who is currently training with surging welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev at the Allstars Training Center in Sweden.

However, former middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori believes Chimaev's company is the only thing keeping 'The Gorilla' relevant.

Vettori even believes that Till will never return to the octagon again. 'The Italian Dream' recently told reporters at UFC Paris Media Day:

“I don’t think I’ve ever even called out Darren Till. He’s completely irrelevant at this point, I think, in the division. He’s literally zero. Delusional also. How are we even talking about him? We only talk about him because he’s helping Khamzat get ready, but he hasn’t been fighting in a long time. He’s done. To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever going to come back. So that fight doesn’t make any sense.”

