Create
Notifications

Watch: Darren Till shares video from hospital after pulling out of UFC London 

Darren Till has pulled out of his upcoming fight
Darren Till has pulled out of his upcoming fight
Anurag Mitra
Anurag Mitra
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jul 07, 2022 07:13 PM IST

Darren Till is understandably gutted at being unable to fight in front of his compatriots at the upcoming UFC London event on July 23. The Englishman was expected to take on Jack Hermansson in a middleweight encounter at the Fight Night event set to take place at The O2 Arena.

However, he was forced to pull out of the fight owing to an undisclosed injury. This isn't the first time that a scheduled bout between Hermansson and Till has been canceled. They were scheduled to fight back in December 2020 but the fight never came to fruition as Till pulled out because of an injury.

Till has now shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen lying on a hospital bed:

"Be back stronger. Thanks for messages of support everyone..." Till captioned the video.
Be back stronger 👍🏻 thanks for messages of support everyone… https://t.co/Ms9kZW72ZR

In the clip, Till's knee appears to be injected with some sort of medication. The 29-year-old suffered a third-round submission defeat against Derek Brunson in his most recent fight back in September last year.

Following the fight, Till revealed that he suffered an ACL tear 10 weeks before the matchup and fought with the injury. The current setback may have something to do with his ACL tear. Till will be looking to end his two-fight losing skid when he heals up and enters the octagon in the future.

Chris Curtis replaces Darren Till at UFC London; sends chilling message to opponent

Chris Curtis has agreed to step in on short notice to replace Darren Till at UFC London. The 34-year-old picked up a unanimous decision win over Rodolfo Vieira at a Fight Night event on June 25 and will be fighting at UFC London in less than a month after his last fight.

Also Read Article Continues below

Curtis took to Twitter to issue a chilling warning to his opponent. He shared an image of iconic comic book character Superman ripping through 'The Joker's heart, implying that his opponent will meet a similar fate when they fight. For those unaware, Hermansson's nickname is 'The Joker'.

Who dares, wins.See you all in London. https://t.co/oMnILl5avo

Time will tell if Curtis, who is already on a three-fight winning streak inside the octagon, can extend the same when he fights an experienced fighter like Hermansson.

Edited by John Cunningham

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...