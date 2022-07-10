Tim Dillon thanks Joe Rogan for support over YouTube taking down his videos

In episode No.1839 of the Joe Rogan Experience with Duncan Trussell, Joe Rogan defended fellow comedian Tim Dillon following the removal of Dillon's videos from YouTube. Dillon's videos were removed from the video-sharing platform due to his jokes regarding homeless people.

Rogan defended Dillon, explaining that the comedian's statement was clearly a joke. In the now-removed video, the comedian joked about putting the homeless in a pot to solve the homelessness problem.

Dillon thanked Rogan for his support through an Instagram story. The comedian posted a news piece by Essentially Sports about Rogan supporting him amidst the controversy on his Instagram. The caption on the story read:

"Thank you @joerogan"

In the JRE episode, Rogan criticized YouTube for removing Dillon's videos, saying:

“The fact that they have to say 'Hey, you shouldn’t say that!' Like, what kind of nonsense network are you running? Where you can’t have like super obvious parody? It’s so obvious... This is not supporting the opinion of burning homeless people. This is saying, like, parodies got to be a viable alternative in terms of the kind of comedy you seek. It’s fun.”

Joe Rogan and Tim Dillon discuss the Ellen DeGeneres controversy

The seemingly ultra-nice talk show host Ellen DeGeneres recently came under a lot of public backlash as some of her staff said that DeGeneres was very unpleasant and non-cordial.

But her legacy as the “Queen of Nice” — and a television pioneer — is complicated by allegations of a toxic workplace culture.



buzzfeednews.com/article/krysti… After 19 years, Ellen DeGeneres is leaving her perch atop daytime TV this week.But her legacy as the “Queen of Nice” — and a television pioneer — is complicated by allegations of a toxic workplace culture. After 19 years, Ellen DeGeneres is leaving her perch atop daytime TV this week. But her legacy as the “Queen of Nice” — and a television pioneer — is complicated by allegations of a toxic workplace culture.buzzfeednews.com/article/krysti… https://t.co/QRqY5On6mD

Speaking to Tim Dillon on his wildly popular podcast, Joe Rogan said that it was weird to realize that a person who seems so lovely is, in fact, not nice at all. Dillon was quick to respond, saying that DeGeneres was never nice, but rather, people had a poor judge of character:

"She doesn't seem nice, but people have a poor judge of character. She doesn't seem nice, it seems forced. People that are like that all the time, she doesn't seem nice, it's very forced."

Dillon further explained that it was okay not to be nice, but antagonising and punishing the staff for their minor lapses on the show was unacceptable behavior:

"Whatever you are allowed to be a b**ch... You are accomplished, you're a comedian, you did the whole thing. What you're not allowed to do is have a Guantanabo Bay situation in the backstage of your show, where everybody walking around afraid for their life... If an intern is late they have a hood on, I don't support that. "

