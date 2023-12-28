Tim Elliott named as "only real man" from UFC flyweight top-10 by undefeated star

UFC flyweight Tim Elliott was afforded high praise by a fellow flyweight.

The unbeaten Muhammad Mokaev took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to praise Elliott for being the 'only real man' from the top 10 of the flyweight division. He reasoned that Elliott agreed to fight him despite him being ranked below him and outside the top 10.

Mokaev quoted a post that listed all the notable names that Elliott had taken on in his professional career and wrote:

"I always said only real man from top 10 who accepted fight against me and never said he below me in the rankings @TElliott125"

Tim Elliott and Muhammad Mokaev faced off on October 21 this year at UFC 294. Mokaev remained unbeaten but also extended his streak of submission wins by employing an arm-triangle choke in the third round and securing victory.

Elliott has since featured again on a short notice bout against Su Mudaerji at UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutiérrez earlier this month. He won the fight via a technical submission in the very first round and was awarded the Performance of the Night bonus for his splendid short-notice showing.

Tim Elliott envisions future in the UFC as a company man

Tim Elliott's last win against Su Mudaerji also earned him a new four-fight contract after his last one ended.

Elliott was elated with the new deal and for having the security of three more fights at the promotion, reasoning that it was all he wanted at this stage of his career.

"After my last loss, I didn’t know where I was gonna be. I had one fight left on my contract. It’s a really scary thing in the UFC to go and fight with one fight left on your contract. Another loss means I’m done... But taking this fight on short notice, they automatically gave me a new contract...," he said.

"Now I have the job security of three more fights. That’s all I really want. I want to make sure that I can fight again tomorrow..."

He also stated his willingness to be available on short notice for the promotion.

"I would love to be that guy they can call on short notice. I want to be that guy. I’m a company man. I’m ready to work. I’m finally making money. I’ve fought in this game forever. Since 2012 I’ve been in the UFC. I’m finally making enough to support my family the way they deserve. We went through years where we scraped so I can do this. Now I want them to flourish."

Check out Tim Elliott's full comments below (1:35):