"He doesn't like to be in deep water" - Retired UFC middleweight Tim Kennedy fancies his chances against Israel Adesanya 

Tim Kennedy likes his chances in the octagon against Israel Adesanya.

Tim Kennedy is a former UFC middleweight and current US Army special forces soldier. He is certain he would be a great matchup for the current champion, Israel Adesanya.

He may be retired from the mat, but viewing Adesanya fights makes him think of being in the octagon. He stated that he wonders ways he would surely get the upper hand in a fight against him.

Kennedy recently had an interview with Brendan Schaub on his podcast Food Truck Diaries w/ Brendan Schaub. He explained how stylistically he can infiltrate Adesayna's defense and accomplish what other fighters have struggled with.

Kennedy told Schaub:

"I watched him fight and be like, oh, I could hit him right now. I could get inside like stylistically. He doesn't like to be in deep water. He likes to set the pace. He likes to control range."

The former UFC fighter's excellent cardio and grappling skills could prove to be a challenge for Adesanya. Unlike his other opponents, Kennedy believes that in his prime, he could have put some real pressure on 'The Style Bender' with his grappling skills.

Watch the conversation between Tim Kennedy and Brendan Schaub on Food Truck Diaries w/ Brendan Schaub in the video below:

Tim Kennedy, MMA fighter turned Green Beret

"Rep. Waltz met with fellow Green Beret and MMA fighter @TimKennedyMMA in Washington, DC."

In 2004, Kennedy took a break from his professional mixed martial arts career to join the United States Army. He returned to pro MMA in 2006 and fought some of the biggest names in MMA until his retirement 11 years later. They include Michael Bisping and Luke Rockhold. Kennedy parted ways with the UFC on a two-fight losing streak against Yoel Romero and Kelvin Gastelum.

In 2017, the former two-time title challenger was re-enlisted in the Army's Special Forces and is currently a master sergeant and sniper. The 42-year-old has participated in many operations in the Middle East. He is part of one of the most elite units in the US military, the Green Berets.

