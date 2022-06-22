When did former UFC star Tim Kennedy join the army?

Former UFC middleweight Tim Kennedy joined the Army in January 2004 and completed numerous combat training courses. In 2007, he completed Ranger School and was assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group.

Kennedy has been involved in various high-profile missions during his time in the Special Forces, which also included being a sniper instructor. The former UFC fighter was involved in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom in the Middle East.

In 2009, Kennedy served as a Special Forces Weapons Sergeant in the Texas Army National Guard's 19th Special Forces Group. The Texas National Guard usually aids disaster relief, emergency preparedness, border security, and also security assistance to law enforcement in the state of Texas.

After he retired from MMA, the 42-year-old re-enlisted for service in the U.S. Army Special Forces in 2017. The unlikely move was said to be due to the leadership of Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.

Watch Kennedy on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast below:

Kennedy last competed in MMA when facing Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 206. The Special Forces soldier lost in round three of the contest via knockout, a year before rejoining the Special Forces.

Just this month, he published a book called Scars and Stripes: An Unapologetically American Story of Fighting the Taliban, UFC Warriors, and Myself.

Tim Kennedy's record in the UFC

Tim Kennedy has a UFC record of three wins and two losses after three years in the organization. Kennedy fought some big names during his short career in the UFC, sharing the octagon with Kelvin Gastelum and Yoel Romero in his last two outings.

The Special Forces soldier lost these bouts but managed to beat former UFC champion Michael Bisping in 2014. This was his biggest win in the organization, with his other victories coming against Rafael Natal and Roger Gracie.

Tim Kennedy has an overall professional MMA record of 18-6 and spent many years competing in Strikeforce. During his time in the organization, Kennedy faced MMA superstars such as Robbie Lawler and Luke Rockhold.

He beat Lawler via unanimous decision in 2011 before losing to Rockhold. Kennedy left Strikeforce after beating Trevor Smith via submission in 2013.

