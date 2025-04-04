Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer: Boxing record, age, height, weight, reach, and knockout ratio

A Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer stat comparison is due. The two men clash this Sunday, April 6, at New Castle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, New South Wales, Australia. They compete under the No Limit Boxing promotional banner for the IBO Inter-continental super welterweight title.

For Tszyu, it is something of a downgrade from what he usually competes for. However, for Spencer, it is the opportunity of a lifetime. A win over a top boxer like the Australian would catapult the undervalued American into the limelight. So, with that being said, how do both men compare?

Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer: Age, height, weight, and reach

Born on Nov. 2, 1994, Tim Tszyu is 30 years old, with his 31st birthday due later this year. In terms of his physical dimensions, he stands at a standard 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing in at 153.4 pounds according to his previous weigh-in for Bakhram Murtazaliev, to whom he lost via TKO at super welterweight.

Additionally, he has a reach of 70.5 inches. By contrast, his opponent, Joey Spencer, was born on March 24, 2000, and he was just 25 years old, five years younger than Tszyu. He is also an inch taller at 5 feet 10 inches, and even weighed in heavier for his last bout at 159.5 pounds, though at middleweight instead.

Despite his superior height, his reach is about the same as Tszyu's, being exactly 70 inches long.

Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer: Boxing career and knockout ratio

The Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer bout has, to an extent, flown under the radar. That has been due, in large part, to the disparity in public profile for both men. Tszyu is a well-known boxer, the former WBO super welterweight champion, who spent most of his career undefeated.

Unfortunately, Tszyu suffered two back-to-back losses that have left him with a 24-2 record, with 17 stoppages, granting him a knockout percentage of 70.83%. Meanwhile, Spencer isn't nearly as accomplished as a boxer. He is 19-1 but has never held any significant championship in the sport.

Furthermore, Spencer has less stopping power, with a 57.89% knockout percentage due to having 11 career stoppages.

Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer: The Prediction

The Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer fight is regarded, by many, as a layup for the Australian. He is more accomplished, more powerful, and more skilled. Spencer has been underwhelming, only ever looking good against journeymen and struggling with even halfway decent boxers, so he is expected to lose.

