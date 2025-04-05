Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer: Live round-by-round updates

The Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming WBO Inter-continental super welterweight championship bout, where both men compete for the vacant title in the main event of the evening.
Tszyu enters the bout on a rough run of form, having suffered to back-to-back losses to Sebastian Fundora, then Bakhram Murtazaliev. Once undefeated, he is now 24-2, though still has tremendous punching power with the 17 stoppages he has racked up. He merely needs to regain his confidence.
For Spencer, the matchup is a life-changer. Tszyu, a former world champion, is the most high-profile opponent he has ever faced, and it is for a secondary WBO title as well, something he has never achieved. He comes into the bout with a 19-1 record, with 11 stoppages.
Unfortunately for him, few expect him to win. The oddsmakers at BetUS list Tszyu as a -835 favorite, while he is a +535 underdog. The card starts at 9:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 6:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 12:00 PM A.E.D.T. (Australian Eastern Daylight Time).
However, the main event is estimated to start at around 12:10 AM E.T. / 9:10 PM P.T. / 3:10 PM A.E.D.T.
