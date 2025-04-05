Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer: Live round-by-round updates

The Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming WBO Inter-continental super welterweight championship bout, where both men compete for the vacant title in the main event of the evening.

Ad

Tszyu enters the bout on a rough run of form, having suffered to back-to-back losses to Sebastian Fundora, then Bakhram Murtazaliev. Once undefeated, he is now 24-2, though still has tremendous punching power with the 17 stoppages he has racked up. He merely needs to regain his confidence.

For Spencer, the matchup is a life-changer. Tszyu, a former world champion, is the most high-profile opponent he has ever faced, and it is for a secondary WBO title as well, something he has never achieved. He comes into the bout with a 19-1 record, with 11 stoppages.

Ad

Trending

Unfortunately for him, few expect him to win. The oddsmakers at BetUS list Tszyu as a -835 favorite, while he is a +535 underdog. The card starts at 9:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 6:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 12:00 PM A.E.D.T. (Australian Eastern Daylight Time).

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, the main event is estimated to start at around 12:10 AM E.T. / 9:10 PM P.T. / 3:10 PM A.E.D.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the super welterweight title fight.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.