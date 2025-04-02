Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer - Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

The Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer fight is set for Sunday, April 6, at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, Australia. The 10-round, non-title super welterweight showdown will headline a fight card showcasing top Australian talent.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Tszyu enters the fight on the back of two consecutive losses, having first relinquished his WBO super welterweight title to Sebastian Fundora in March 2024 before suffering a third-round TKO defeat against Bakhram Murtazaliev in their IBF title clash in October.

Meanwhile, Spencer heads into the fight on a three-bout winning streak, with his last victory being a majority decision against Miguel Angel Hernandez in December. 'Small Town Soldier' has only one loss on his record, which came in March 2023 when he suffered a seventh-round corner stoppage against Jesus Ramos.

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer full fight card

Main Card

Tim Tszyu vs Joey Spencer: super welterweight

Brandon Grach vs. Liam Talivaa: heavyweight

Endry Saavedra vs. Mikkel Neilsen: middleweight

Koen Mazoudier vs. Dan Hill: super welterweight

Undercard

Callum Peters vs. William Lenehan: middleweight

Brent Walton vs. Isaias Sette: super welterweight

Andrei Mikhailovich vs. Blake Wells: middleweight

Cody Beekin vs. Ryan Daye: middleweight

Cooper O'Connell vs. Benjamin Amos: super lightweight

Ad

Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer start time

The event broadcast is set to begin at approximately 11:00 AM AEDT on Sunday, April 6, in Australia. This translates to a start time of 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, April 5, in the United States, and 1:00 AM GMT on Sunday, April 6.

Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer walkout time

Tim Tszyu and Joseph Spencer are expected to make their ring walks around 2:00 PM AEDT on Sunday, April 6. This equates to 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT on Saturday, April 5, in the U.S. However, these timings are subject to change based on the length of the undercard fights.

Ad

Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer streaming details

The fight card will be broadcast on Kayo PPV in Australia, while international fans can stream the event live on Amazon Prime. Additionally, the action will be available to subscribers on DAZN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.