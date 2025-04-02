Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making for their super welterweight fight?

The Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer purses are of interest to boxing fans ahead of the pair's anticipated super welterweight clash. As is often the case, no official payouts have been disclosed, but estimates can be made, starting with Tszyu. Just two fights ago, the Australian pocketed the biggest payday of his career.

In his WBO and WBC super welterweight title bout with the towering Sebastian Fundora, he is reported by both talkSPORT and Boxing News 24 to have earned a career-high of $10 million. Unfortunately for him, the bout was not a success in terms of its outcome.

Tszyu suffered the first loss of his career in controversial fashion. An errant headbutt cut him open badly, and impacted the rest of his performance, costing him his WBO super welterweight belt and the then-vacant WBC one in a split-decision loss.

Meanwhile, his subsequent IBF super welterweight title fight with Bakhram Murtazaliev is reported, by Sporty Salaries, to have earned him $6 million. Unfortunately, he lost that matchup via third-round TKO. Regardless, for Tszyu's upcoming bout, he should earn at least $4 million, as no world title is on the line.

As for his upcoming foe, Spencer, there is no information on any of his paydays. So, his purses are up to pure speculation. He is a relatively unknown boxer, familiar only to the most hardcore fans.

Spencer has never competed for any noteworthy championship at the professional level, and Tszyu is the biggest name with whom he will have ever crossed swords.

Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer's boxing records

The Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer takes place this Sunday, and it is a clash of two very different boxers. Tszyu has been a world champion, but is currently on his first-ever career skid, suffering two back-to-back losses, which has left his once pristine record at 24-2, with 17 stoppages.

Spencer, meanwhile, is far less accomplished. He has never been a world champion, but is currently 19-1, with 11 stoppages. A win over Tszyu, though, could catapult him into title contention, and he will be determined to emerge victorious this Sunday.

