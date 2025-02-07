"Time to move on” - Sean Strickland brutally declares Israel Adesanya’s career is “over” after KO loss to Nassourdine Imavov

Sean Strickland believes Israel Adesanya's time at the pinnacle of MMA is over following the former champion's KO loss to Nassourdine Imavov. Adesanya and Imavov headlined UFC Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1, with the 35-year-old eager to return to winning ways after suffering consecutive losses to Strickland and Dricus du Plessis.

'The Last Stylebender' lost the middleweight title to 'Tarzan' at UFC 293 before being submitted for the first time in his career by Du Plessis at UFC 305. It is also the first time in Adesanya's combat sports career, which spans 15 years, that he has lost three fights in a row.

Strickland and Du Plessis are scheduled to clash for the middleweight title in the main event of UFC 312 on Feb. 8. Ahead of the bout, the American was interviewed by Sky Sports NZ, where he said the following about Adesanya's KO loss:

Trending

"Look at Izzy, he's at the end of an era. He just got knocked out, he's a wrap now. His legacy is done. It's time to move on. I love f**king fighting because it's fun, it's exciting. You get in a cage and try to make a man bleed. You really get to know yourself as a person in the cage. But as far as belts and s**t, it doesn't matter. I'd fight [Du Plessis] if it wasn't for a f**king belt."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Sean Strickland's comments on Israel Adesanya below (18:55):

Sean Strickland addresses rumors that he has a staph infection ahead of UFC 312

UFC 312 will feature a middleweight title rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland in the main event. Ahead of the bout, some eagle-eyed fans have spotted a mark on Strickland's arm that appears to be a staph infection.

Given the serious nature of staph, fighters usually require antibiotic treatment for it, which completely wrecks their immune system and stamina. However, 'Tarzan' addressed the rumors that he was dealing with a staph infection while attending the pre-fight press conference.

A clip of him dismissing the rumors was posted to X by @ChampRDS, where the former middleweight champion said:

"You see this f**king mustache? I give staph, I don't f**king get staph. Calm the f**k down. I don't get sick, I don't get f**king injured and I don't get f**king staph so relax. I'm gonna be out there on Sunday and I'm going to come out f**king hard and strong."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.