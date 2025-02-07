“Time to show my level” - Ellis Badr Barboza ready to shock the world by dethroning the mighty Prajanchai

24-year-old Muay Thai star 'El Jefe' Ellis Badr Barboza of the United Kingdom is gearing up for what he believes will be the toughest test of his young career when he challenges for the gold this weekend.

Barboza is set to face two-sport kingpin Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title, and the 24-year-old understands just how tall of a task facing off against an absolute legend really is.

Speaking to Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Barboza talked about the Prajanchai fight.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'El Jefe' said:

"I expect him to come strong, at his best. He’s a good fighter. As always, he’s gonna be quick - good punching, good kicking. But now it’s my time to show my level."

Barboza and Prajanchai are set to go to war in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ellis Badr Barboza willing to give everything he's got against Prajanchai: "It’s life changing"

For 'El Jefe' Ellis Badr Barboza, his upcoming clash against Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the strawweight Muay Thai gold at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video this weekend is the end-all, be-all.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"This means everything. It’s not just the belt. It’s family. My mom, my sister – everything that comes with being a champion, it’s life changing. It opens the door to money, business, success, this means more than anything."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Ellis Badr Barboza's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.