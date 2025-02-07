  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Time to show my level” - Ellis Badr Barboza ready to shock the world by dethroning the mighty Prajanchai

“Time to show my level” - Ellis Badr Barboza ready to shock the world by dethroning the mighty Prajanchai

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 07, 2025 05:50 GMT
Ellis Badr Barboza and Prajanchai PK Saenchai - Photo by ONE Championship
Ellis Badr Barboza and Prajanchai PK Saenchai - Photo by ONE Championship

24-year-old Muay Thai star 'El Jefe' Ellis Badr Barboza of the United Kingdom is gearing up for what he believes will be the toughest test of his young career when he challenges for the gold this weekend.

Barboza is set to face two-sport kingpin Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title, and the 24-year-old understands just how tall of a task facing off against an absolute legend really is.

Speaking to Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Barboza talked about the Prajanchai fight.

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'El Jefe' said:

"I expect him to come strong, at his best. He’s a good fighter. As always, he’s gonna be quick - good punching, good kicking. But now it’s my time to show my level."

Barboza and Prajanchai are set to go to war in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ellis Badr Barboza willing to give everything he's got against Prajanchai: "It’s life changing"

For 'El Jefe' Ellis Badr Barboza, his upcoming clash against Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the strawweight Muay Thai gold at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video this weekend is the end-all, be-all.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"This means everything. It’s not just the belt. It’s family. My mom, my sister – everything that comes with being a champion, it’s life changing. It opens the door to money, business, success, this means more than anything."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Ellis Badr Barboza's next fight.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी