"Time is a thief" - Fans leave adorable comments under UFC diva Arianny Celeste's 'Now vs. Then' photo

Fans have left several adorable comments on the latest Instagram post of UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste.

Having made her debut as a ring girl in the promotion back in 2006, Celeste has made quite the name for herself. She has a massive fan base evidenced by her three million plus Instagram followers, who are quick to react to her posts on the social media platform.

Recently, Arianny Celeste posted pictures with her son. The caption read:

"Now vs. Then. Wishing I could slow down time"

Predictably, fans have flooded the comments section with adorable comments.

Check out some of the comments below:

"His little chins in the third pic"

"Your smile shows just how proud of a mom you are. Have a great weekend"

"Swiping like time travel"

Fan reactions

Arianny Celeste once clapped back at Khabib Nurmagomedov

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been quite vocal about not being the biggest fan of ring girls in MMA. So much so that he once claimed that ring girls are "the most unnecessary people" in the sport.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's opinions were met with a lot of criticism with Arianny Celeste also jumping on the bandwagon. Celeste reacted to his comments in an Instagram post where she highlighted her hard work in the industry for 15 years and said:

"For 15 years we have been more than just ring girls - we have dedicated time in promoting UFC and showing love and time to our die-hard fans through touring the world and personal appearances. And while the world is very different right now, I can still feel that energy and love every time we have a show with an audience."

She added:

"You can call us useless, but to people like me who have worked this hard, it slips right off my shoulders. My life is too good to be unhappy. You don’t have to like me, but you will respect me."

Take a look at Arianny Celeste's comments below: