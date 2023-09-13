“Time waits for no one” - Kamaru Usman causes panic amongst MMA fans with cryptic tweet, sparks speculation about retirement

Kamaru Usman caused a stir among MMA fans after posting a cryptic tweet that resulted in some speculating that he could be leaning towards retirement.

The former UFC welterweight champion posted a tweet that referenced time and included broken heart emojis. His tweet could be interpreted in a number of ways, but retirement is obviously what many think of first because of his most recent losses to reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

He wrote:

"Time waits for No one…"

Cryptic tweet possibly indicating retirement

Fans weighed in with their thoughts on the tweet by sharing words of encouragement for 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and appreciation for his incredible career. They commented that time is undefeated and thanked Kamaru Usman if he does decide to retire from MMA, writing:

"Time waits for no one,, God’s time is the best, don’t rush your time will come… Omo" [@AinaKelvin1 - X]

"If it's a retirement enjoy life with your family!" [@Los_Olivados - X]

"No man, woman, child, baby or any human in all of history has ever bested Father Time… he is undefeated frvr" [@KoltenTVC - X]

"Stay happy champ" [@kattar_SalSim - X]

"We miss you champ. And there's nothing we can do about it" [@Joshjoshmma - X]

"The only thing we can't get back, unfortunately. Our most valuable asset," [@Retired_Genius_ - X]

Fan reaction to the cryptic tweet

It remains to be seen what the future will hold for Kamaru Usman, but he is deserving of a UFC Hall of Fame induction at some point.

How many successful UFC welterweight title defenses did Kamaru Usman have during his reign?

Kamaru Usman made a strong case for being one of the greatest welterweights in UFC history during his impressive title reign.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' earned a unanimous decision over Tyron Woodley to become the new welterweight champion at UFC 235. His title reign lasted four years and saw him successfully retain the welterweight championship on five occasions, which included wins over Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal, and Colby Covington.

It was a memorable title reign as he earned a Fight of the Night bonus following his first title defense against Covington and Performance of the Night bonuses following his wins over Burns and Masvidal.