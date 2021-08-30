"Timid and unsure of himself" - Dan Hardy reacts to Tyron Woodley's performance in the Jake Paul fight.

Former UFC fighter Dan Hardy has shared his thoughts on Tyron Woodley's performance against internet sensation Jake Paul in an eight-round boxing match.

'The Outlaw' uploaded a post on Twitter where he called the former UFC welterweight champion 'timid.'

"Tyron just doesn’t want it anymore. Timid and unsure of himself," wrote Dan Hardy in his tweet.

Tyron just doesn’t want it anymore.



Timid and unsure of himself. — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) August 30, 2021

Tyron Woodley lost his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul on August 29. 'The Chosen One' landed some good shots during the fight and also had Paul in trouble at one point, but 'The Problem Child' managed to snatch away a split decision victory in the end. The three judges scored the contest 78-74, 77-75 and 75-77.

After the fight, an upset Woodley called for an immediate rematch, hailing himself as the true winner of the contest.

Prior to his boxing debut, Woodley used to compete as a welterweight in the UFC. The 39-year-old lost his last four fights in the UFC that eventually led to him parting ways with the promotion.

Dan Hardy used to compete as a welterweight in the UFC

Dan Hardy is a former UFC fighter who, like Tyron Woodley, used to compete in the 170-pound division of the promotion. 'The Outlaw' made his debut in the promotion way back in October 2008 and defeated Akihiro Gono via a split decision.

The 39-year-old then went on to win his next three fights and earned himself a title shot. Hardy took on UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for the welterweight title at UFC 111. 'Rush' handed Hardy the first loss of his UFC career by defeating him comfortably via unanimous decision. Hardy had five more fights after that in the promotion, winning only two of them.

'The Outlaw' competed in his last octagon bout in September 2012. Hardy took on Amir Sadollah at UFC on Fuel TV: Struve vs. Miocic. The British fighter won the three-round contest via unanimous decision.

From Khabib Nurmagomedov to Jake Paul, follow SK MMA to satisfy all your MMA needs!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh