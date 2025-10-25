  • home icon
  • "Timing, speed and tough end" - Jiri Prochazka praises Ludovit Klein’s grit and precision after UFC 321 war

"Timing, speed and tough end" - Jiri Prochazka praises Ludovit Klein's grit and precision after UFC 321 war

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Oct 25, 2025 19:31 GMT
Ludovit Klein
Ludovit Klein's (left) UFC 321 showing impresses Jiri Prochazka (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Ludovit Klein won hearts at UFC 321 as he showed true warrior spirit en route to a majority decision win over Mateusz Rebecki. Jiri Prochazka, for one, can't be more impressed with 'Mr.Highlight'.

Reacting to UFC's social media post of Klein celebrating his win with his team, the former light-heavyweight champion wrote:

"Congrats Lajoš, timing, speed, and tough end."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments on Ludovit Klein below:

In the prelims card, Klein started taking control early, outclassing his opponent with precision striking, punishing Rebecki every time he tried to close the distance.

The Slovakian's speed and timing meant that closing the distance for a takedown became a herculean task for his opponent, and oftentimes, when the pair ultimately engaged in grappling exchanges, Klein's wrestling defense held up.

However, 'Mr. Highlight' injured his foot during a scramble in the final round, forcing him to go into survival mode in the final minutes of the fight. When the closing bell rang, the judges ruled the fight a majority decision win for the 30-year-old.

However, an injured Klein struggled to stand up following the bout, delivering both his post-fight interview and celebration while seated on a stool.

Prochazka was far from the only fighter who was impressed with the lightweight star's performance. Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo lauded Klein's striking, backing his fight against Rebecki as a potential Fight of the Night contender for UFC 321.

Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier also took to X to note how slick 'Mr.Highlight' was.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier following the fight, Klein revealed that he had broken his ankle in the third round.

Before wrapping up the interview, he dedicated the win to his eight-month-old son. With the win, Klein improves his record to 24-5-1. He holds wins over the likes of Ignacio Bahamondes and Thiago Moises, among others.

