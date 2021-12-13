"Title shot, or else we riot!" - Watch Israel Adesanya's explosive reaction to City Kickboxing teammate Kai Kara-France's UFC 269 win over Cody Garbrandt 

Israel Adesanya was overjoyed to see City Kickboxing teammate Kai Kara-France knock Cody Garbrandt out at UFC 269. Kara-France put in a dominant performance to defeat the former bantamweight champion in the very first round of the fight.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Adesanya can be seen celebrating Kai Kara-France's big win over 'No Love'. The reigning middleweight champion claimed that his teammate deserves to fight for the title next. 'The Last Stylebender' also revealed that he bet $3000 on Kara-France to win the fight.

"That's it. Oh, it's done. It's done. I put three grand in this f***ing sh*t. I had my f***ing money on this bi*ch, bro... Let's go, title shot. Hey, on the breakdown I said when Kai knocks him out it's a title shot. F**k everything else. Title shot or else we riot. We riot," Adesanya said.

Check out Israel Adesanya's ecstatic reaction to the knockout below:

Israel Adesanya casts a shadow of doubt over potential rematch with Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya was expected to take on Robert Whittaker in a rematch for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 271 in February. 'The Last Stylebender', however, has cast a shadow of doubt over the possibility of that fight coming to fruition anytime soon.

After the UFC announced the fight on its official Twitter handle, Adesanya was quick to respond with a cap emoji, indicating that it was a lie.

Following Saturday night's UFC 269 pay-per-view, Dana White was asked to comment on the matter and said he's never lied about booking fights. White also claimed that Israel Adesanya had signed a contract to fight Whittaker and said if the champ doesn't want to fight 'The Reaper' next, the promotion will find another opponent for him.

“Listen, if he doesn’t want to fight Whittaker, OK, then I guess we’ll find another fight...When have we ever f***ing lied? This fight’s coming up... We lied about it? Twenty f***ing years, have we ever lied about making a fight? Some fights are harder to make than others, but I don’t think we’ve ever lied about making a fight. Why would we lie about that fight?” White said at the post-fight press conference following UFC 269.

Watch Dana White's full appearance at the UFC 269 post-fight interview below:

Edited by C. Naik