Tito Ortiz reacts to haters and trolls following KO loss to Anderson Silva in debut boxing bout

Tito Ortiz reacted to his recent loss against Anderson Silva. The UFC veteran took to Instagram to share his feelings about Triller's recently concluded pay-per-view.

After an ill-fated boxing debut, Ortiz responded to the memes flooding social media, saying:

"First time in my career I've ever been knocked out unconscious. And all these little memes of me, my face on the canvas, it hurts my heart. But it makes me wanna thrive, makes me wanna work hard and it makes me wanna..not prove people wrong, but prove my friends right, proving my fans, proving my family right that I'm the fighter and I can win!"

After cornering Anderson Silva and throwing combinations, Ortiz was countered by a right hook from Silva that knocked him out cold at 1:21 of the first round. The finish also represented the first knockout loss of Ortiz's illustrious career, in which he went unconscious.

Anderson Silva just flattened Tito Ortiz in the first round. Clowned around and then step right hand dropped him #HolyfieldBelfort #TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/imFNIR38Vw — MMA mania (@mmamania) September 12, 2021

The Triller Fight Club pay-per-view event was headlined by a showdown between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort. The main event was a huge talking point. The 58-year-old heavyweight boxer was thoroughly defeated by Belfort.

Tito Ortiz expressed gratitude towards Anderson Silva after devastating loss in his boxing debut

Tito Ortiz vs. Anderson Silva

'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' showed gratitude towards Anderson Silva, Triller and the fans for supporting him and the event. The former UFC light heavyweight champion also embraced an apologetic tone as he showed remorse at how the fight ended.

Tito Ortiz said:

"Before anything now, I want to thank Anderson Silva for giving me the opportunity and I gotta thank Triller for giving me the opportunity...I made a mistake!... Anderson [Silva] capitalized on it and congratulations to Anderson Silva...I took the challenge and I was willing to take a challenge."

