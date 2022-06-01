"Back when I fought for free" - Tito Ortiz reminisces fighting twice in the same night

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Tito Ortiz recently reminisced about the early days of his MMA career.

Ortiz is no less than an icon in the MMA world today. He was one of the early stars in the sport, having defeated the likes of Chael Sonnen and Ken Shamrock.

Ortiz recently took to his official Twitter handle to talk about the initial days of his career. The American stated how he fought for free and went to the extent of fighting two fights in a row.

'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' wrote:

"Back when I fought for free. Two fights in one night. It doesn’t seem that long ago. Age like a fine wine. #megapint #ufc"

Ortiz made his UFC debut at UFC 13 in 1997 against Wes Albritton, after which there was no looking back. He is credited with building up the popularity of the UFC in its initial days. 'Huntington Beach Bad Boy' won the Light Heavyweight Championship at UFC 25 and defended it five times. He has also been a part of reputed promotions like Bellator MMA and Combate Americas.

Ortiz also competed in a boxing match last year, losing to Anderson Silva via a first-round knockout.

Tito Ortiz wants to fight Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua for his last fight

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' admitted that he regretted his past remarks about not wanting to fight in the UFC. He further admitted that he would like to fight Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua in his last fight.

"It's never over. I think I made that mistake with the UFC when I said I would never fight for the UFC again. Now that I think about it, that would be an amazing last fight for myself and for Shogun Rua."

Rua has one more fight left on his contract after he lost to Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 274. Unfortunately, Ortiz's age and tumultuous connection with the UFC will likely prohibit him from rejoining the world's top MMA organisation.

