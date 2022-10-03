"Families can't defend themselves" - Tito Ortiz says Conor McGregor shouldn't target opponents' families; lists his 3 rules for trash talking

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz believes that Conor McGregor talking trash about another fighter's family is wrong because they can't defend themselves. The former UFC light heavyweight champion instead listed his three rules for trash talking while appearing on Paddy Pimblett's podcast.

Ortiz is a legend of the sport and early UFC fans will definitely remember his run from 2003 to 2006 where he was one of the biggest stars in the organization. The 47-year-old's fights with Chuck Lidell, Ken Shamrock, and Forrest Griffin were one for the history books. A brief stint at Bellator also saw the American earn a much-needed win over his rival Lidell. He also has a victory against famed trash-talker Chael Sonnen.

Tito Ortiz sat down with Paddy Pimblett on the Chattin Pony podcast and discussed his life, career and the current UFC roster. 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' shared stories from his childhood and believes that growing up in Huntington Beach helped shape his three main rules with regards to trash-talking another fighter:

"I spoke my mind and I talked a lot of sh*t but I backed it up. A lot of it though was because I have my three rules that I continue to do through my career. I've been competing now for 25 years. Don't talk about a person's family, don't talk about a person's country and don't lie."

In regards to Conor McGregor, who is considered one of MMA's best motor-mouths, Ortiz said:

"I watch a lot of guys and I see Conor McGregor, they start talking about peoples wives and sh*t and that's just a line that shouldn't be drawn. Families can't defend themselves."

Michael Bisping responds to Conor McGregor

On the topic of trash talking, 'The Notorious' landed himself in hot water this week after taking aim at former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Conor McGregor recently started filming for his first major Hollywood role in the remake of American classic Road House. The Irishman's new gig resulted in an unprompted tweet from the 34-year-old, who took shots at 'The Count', his movie and TV career, and labelled them as "non-memorable."

Bisping has now responded to McGregor on the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast. The Manchester-born fighter has called the Irishman "deluded" and doesn't understand what prompted him to write the tweet. Bisping said:

"He's so f*****g deluded, he probably does fancy himself, which would be a mistake. We'll just leave it at that. I mean this is what I always say about Conor, he's a very famous, very wealthy man. I don't even follow Conor on social media, I don't interact with him or anything like that and he's just going to come out the blue and do stuff like that, I don't get it."

