"Tito didn't wear underwear that day" - Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson reveals bizarre incident which turned him away from BJJ forever

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson is widely considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time and a pioneer who helped the sport grow to its current popularity. The former UFC light heavyweight champion recently revealed that, despite his massive success in MMA, he does not train in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Speaking to guest Kade Ruotolo on his JAXXON PODCAST, Jackson stated:

"I remember the day when I stopped liking jiu-jitsu. When I was training with Tito [Ortiz] and apparently, he didn't wear underwear that day and you know those shorts that he wears? [Shakes head] And one of his scrotums was hanging out while he was doing jiu-jitsu. I tapped - true story, I tapped from that. After that, I said I'm done with jiu-jitsu. Real talk."

Jackson continued:

"I tapped due to scrotum. Who does that?... I was like, oh my god. It's slow motion, coming towards my forehead. I'm like [symbolizes tapping]. I'm not letting Tito teabag me and I tapped out... See, he understands why I don't f**k with jiu-jitsu like that no more."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments on no longer training jiu-jitsu below (starting at the 8:14 mark):

It is unclear when the incident with Ortiz that led Jackson to stop training in jiu-jitsu occurred. 'Rampage' had four submission victories in his first 11 mixed martial arts bouts, however, he did not submit an opponent in his final 41 fights, having last done so in 2001.

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson labels Tito Ortiz as a "big bro"

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Tito Ortiz were slated to clash at Bellator 106, however, the bout never came to fruition as the latter suffered a neck injury and was forced to withdraw. Despite this, the pair were training partners and shared a close friendship.

Speaking to guest Khalil Rountree Jr. on his JAXXON Podcast, 'Rampage' praised 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy', stating:

"I remember training with Tito and no one, at that time, no one trained harder than Tito back in the day. I used to be in all his training camps... I learned a lot from Tito - stuff I don't talk about. I learned a lot from Tito. I always look up to Tito. He's like a big bro to me. The way I learned - I learned what to do and what not to do just from watching the same person."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments on Tito Ortiz below (starting at the 1:32:52 mark):

Jackson revealed that Ortiz's career started taking a turn for the worse after he began routinely smoking. He noted that the UFC Hall of Famer began throwing up in training after picking up the habit.